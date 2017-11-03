Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairylink farm walks in Tyrone and Down next week
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Dairylink farm walks in Tyrone and Down next week

By on
Farm walks are being held on Dairylink Ireland programme farms in counties Down and Tyrone on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
Farm walks are being held on Dairylink Ireland programme farms in counties Down and Tyrone on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

The development of two farm businesses that have been participating in the Dairylink Ireland programme over the past three years will be discussed at on-farm open days next week.

The first event is being held on the farm of Nigel Corbett at Garvaghy Church Road, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 3SB, on Tuesday 7 November.

Robin Clements is hosting a similar event on Thursday 9 November on his farm at Keenogue Road, Trillick, Co Tyrone, BT78 3NY.

Both events run from 11am to 1pm, are open to the public and are free to attend.

The farm walks will focus on four key areas:

  • Breeding the optimal cow for each farm system.
  • Heifer rearing for 24-month-old calving.
  • Developing farm infrastructure and soil fertility.
  • Business planning for profitable milk production.

    • Dairylink Ireland is a business development programme based around six project farms that operate a range of dairying systems in counties Tyrone, Down and Cavan.

    The main objective of the programme is to optimise the use of on-farm resources to maximise profit from milk production.

    Read more

    Full coverage: Dairylink Ireland

    More in Farm Programmes
    Tackling the labour shortage on focus farms
    Scotland
    Tackling the labour shortage on focus farms
    By Declan Marren on 02 November 2017
    Member
    Watch: increasing herd output through autumn calving
    BETTER Farm NI
    Watch: increasing herd output through autumn calving
    By Contributor on 31 October 2017
    Member
    Watch: late grazing commences on Cavan Dairylink farm
    Dairylink
    Watch: late grazing commences on Cavan Dairylink farm
    By Peter McCann on 31 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Dairy Day speaker lineup announced
    Dairy Day 2017
    Dairy Day speaker lineup announced
    By Aidan Brennan on 24 October 2017
    Member
    Watch: late grazing commences on Cavan Dairylink farm
    Dairylink
    Watch: late grazing commences on Cavan Dairylink farm
    By Peter McCann on 31 October 2017
    Member
    What's on from Friday 3 November 2017
    News
    What's on from Friday 3 November 2017
    By Eleanor McBennett on 01 November 2017
    2003 MANITOU MLT633 T
    JUST INVERY CLEAN LOADER6 TONNE LIFT3.3 METRE REACHTURBO€2...
    View ad
    2007 MANITOU MT1030 S
     GOOD STRAGHT MACHINESIDE JACKS4050 HRS3 TONNE LIFTCALL SAL...
    View ad
    2003 Case IH CS110 c/w Stoll F31 S/L P/L DUE IN
    NON VAT INVOICEDUE IN LATE OCTOBERGREAT FARMERS TRACTORSELF LEVEL LO...
    View ad
    NUGENT 4'4" SHEAR GRAB
    Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
    View ad
    2005 MANITOU 1440 L
    VERY STRAIGHT MACHINETYRES 80%JACKS14 METRE REACH4 TONNE LIFT...
    View ad

    Place ad