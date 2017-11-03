Dairylink farm walks in Tyrone and Down next week
The development of two farm businesses that have been participating in the Dairylink Ireland programme over the past three years will be discussed at on-farm open days next week.
The first event is being held on the farm of Nigel Corbett at Garvaghy Church Road, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 3SB, on Tuesday 7 November.
Robin Clements is hosting a similar event on Thursday 9 November on his farm at Keenogue Road, Trillick, Co Tyrone, BT78 3NY.
Both events run from 11am to 1pm, are open to the public and are free to attend.
The farm walks will focus on four key areas:
Dairylink Ireland is a business development programme based around six project farms that operate a range of dairying systems in counties Tyrone, Down and Cavan.
The main objective of the programme is to optimise the use of on-farm resources to maximise profit from milk production.