Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link weâ€™ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Department spend running â‚¬128.5m behind target
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Department spend running â‚¬128.5m behind target

By on
The Department of Agriculture's expenditure at the end of November was behind profile by â‚¬128.5m, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has said.
The Department of Agriculture's expenditure at the end of November was behind profile by â‚¬128.5m, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has said.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Target more inspections at waste tyres and food waste â€“ EPA
News
Target more inspections at waste tyres and food waste â€“ EPA
By Amy Forde on 13 December 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 13 December 2017
Dairy re-takes top spot in Irish agriculture
News
Dairy re-takes top spot in Irish agriculture
By Thomas Hubert on 13 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
First fodder meeting fails to deliver scheme
News
First fodder meeting fails to deliver scheme
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 11 December 2017
Member
10,000 GLAS farmers ineligible for payments
News
10,000 GLAS farmers ineligible for payments
By William Conlon on 06 December 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: land fines, beef kill and GLAS delays
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: land fines, beef kill and GLAS delays
By Amy Forde on 06 December 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad

Place ad