Department spend running â‚¬128.5m behind target
By Amy Forde on 13 December 2017
The Department of Agriculture's expenditure at the end of November was behind profile by â‚¬128.5m, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has said.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 13 December 2017
By Farmers Journal on 13 December 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 13 December 2017
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 11 December 2017
By William Conlon on 06 December 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
Full Grant spec, In stock!...