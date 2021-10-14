Five models will now benefit from the Varipower 2 twin motor.

Claas has announced the replacement of its Varipower hydrostatic drive motor in its 1033, 741, 736, 732 and 635 telehandlers to the new Varipower 2 twin motor.

The new compact drive unit has been taken from the Jaguar forage harvester range.

The Varipower 2 comprises two hydrostatic motors inside a compact housing, which share a common shaft and swash plate.

Both motors have a maximum swivel range of 23 degrees, with both traction units controlled by a common distribution unit.

Main features

One of the main features according to Claas, is that the housing oil is continuously extracted from the drive housing. This is done via Venturi tube, which significantly reduces churning losses when driving at speed.

As before, operators can select between three speed ranges - 0 to 15km/h, 0 to 30km/h and 0 to 40km/h.

The Scorpion 960, 756 and 746 will continue to work with the Varipower (746) and the high-performance Varipower Plus drive (756, 960).

Cameras

The option of specifying Scorpion models with a camera is now available.

Cameras can be mounted at the rear, on the telescopic arm or hitch frame to aid the operator visibility.

Once reverse is engaged, the rear camera screen is displayed automatically. The camera lens is heated to prevent misting.

Additional tyre options and self-cancelling indicators have been added.