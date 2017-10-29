Sign in to your account
EirGrid hopes study will 'clarify issues' on undergrounding interconnector

By on
EirGrid, the company tasked with constructing the North-South Interconnector, hopes a study on the feasibility and cost of undergrounding the connector will clarify any issues on undergrounding.
