Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Undergrounding of North-South Interconnector to be examined
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Undergrounding of North-South Interconnector to be examined

By on
Technical feasibility and the cost of undergrounding the Interconnector, along with the levels of compensation for landowners are to be examined.
Technical feasibility and the cost of undergrounding the Interconnector, along with the levels of compensation for landowners are to be examined.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Member
Glyphosate: what way did MEPs vote?
News
Glyphosate: what way did MEPs vote?
By Amy Forde on 25 October 2017
Member
Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK
News
Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK
By Peter McCann on 25 October 2017
Member
New CEO appointed to Carbery Group
News
New CEO appointed to Carbery Group
By Eoin Lowry on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Grid West construction to begin in 2020, less compensation for landowners
News
Grid West construction to begin in 2020, less compensation for landowners
By Amy Forde on 29 September 2017
Breaking: EirGrid to scale back Grid West plan
News
Breaking: EirGrid to scale back Grid West plan
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 September 2017
Member
High Court rules against landowners in North-South Interconnector case
News
High Court rules against landowners in North-South Interconnector case
By Amy Forde on 23 August 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad