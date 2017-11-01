Eli Lilly considering sale of Elanco animal health business
By Lorcan Allen on 01 November 2017
The global healthcare giant said it may spin out the business as part of an initial public offering (IPO) or could sell the business entirely.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Agribusiness
By Lorcan Allen on 01 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 01 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 October 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 27 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 23 October 2017
By The Dealer on 25 October 2017
, 50 acres of heavy after grass to let 1st March 2018 Sheep only. ...
2011 MASSEY FERGUSON 5470VERY CLEAN TRACTORREAR TYRES 60%FRONT TYRES...
2013 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455AS NEW TRACTORNEW TYRESELECTRIC FORWARD AND...
2014 MASSEY FERGUSON 5612 C/W LOADERTRACTOR IS AS NEWDYNO 42254 HRS...
1983 MASSEY FERGUSON 290VERY CLEAN TRACTORGOOD TYRES2WDCAB IS PE...