ESB Networks' crews have been working since early morning to restore power across the country with more than 30,000 customers currently impacted. While poor weather conditions may hamper repair in some areas, ESB Networks is doing everything it can to restore power as many of these customers as possible by the end of today.

Visit www.powercheck.ie for up-to-date information on estimated restoration times or to report an outage.

Following further strong winds overnight, counties along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry have been most impacted.

Due to the severity of the damage, some customers may be potentially without power into tomorrow Thursday. It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

ESB Networks reminds the public that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous

In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews continue to work under all national COVID-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE.

Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

Advice

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

Stay safe, stay clear: never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost.

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames.

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.