Famers urged to test for rumen fluke
By Caitríona Morrissey on 26 October 2017
Vets are warning about the incidence of rumen fluke, which has been on the rise in recent years.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Aidan Brennan on 25 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 20 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 04 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...