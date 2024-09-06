On Pádraig Connery’s farm in Co Waterford, a 40-year-old whitethorn hedge with sycamore and ash trees, originally sown to divide fields, used to be trimmed down to 4ft every two years. Since changing his hedgerow management to trimming every three years, the hedge has become thicker, providing more food, flowers and shelter for wildlife without impacting crop production.
This year, approximately 800m of whitethorn, oak, alder, birch, crab apple and rowan were planted by Barry and Liz Powell with help from sons, Rufus and Felix. The goal was to connect existing hedgerows, to create corridors for wildlife, linking up woodland areas and to improve biodiversity on their dairy farm in Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Rufus and Felix trampled the grass around new hedges and sheep wool will be used to keep the weeds out. Saplings were sourced from Trees on the Land, a not-for-profit project.
This hedge links with another new hedge to connect two old hedges and woodlands, creating an almost fully uninterrupted corridor for wildlife.
A contractor trims the mature hedgerows on Ciara Kinsella’s farm in Co Wexford, with each block of land owned done every second year. The hedges provide a fantastic source of shelter, both for wildlife on the farm and the new lambs in the springtime.
Ciara Kinsella has planted several hedges on the farm in recent years, including a variety of tree species including whitethorn, holly, guelder-rose, hazel, blackthorn, elder and dogrose. All are great for providing shelter for the lambs in spring.
On Martin Crowe’s farm in Doon, Co Limerick he has planted a new hedge this year with whitethorn, guilder rose, spindle and holly. The new hedges are planted along the farm roadways which are fenced off from the cows.
Mature hedgerows on the farm were planted during the GLAS scheme and are only lightly trimmed to allow them to grow up and provide more shelter for wildlife and livestock
