Farmers and rural areas ignored in flood plans
Farmers and rural areas ignored in flood plans

By on
The IFA has said that large towns and villages are being protected but rural areas ignored.
The IFA has said that large towns and villages are being protected but rural areas ignored.

Draft flood protection plans have so far focused on towns and villages and ignored farmers and their land, IFA president Joe Healy has claimed.

Speaking at the National Flood Forum in Athlone on Saturday, Healy said the draft Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Scheme (CFRAMS) has to date addressed the protection of large towns and some villages while ignoring farmers, rural areas and farmland.

Calling on Minister for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran to ensure that rural dwellers are not forgotten, Helay said there must be a national strategy to deal with the significant damage that has occurred on lands and property.

Relocation

“This must include relocation as an option in some instances and farmyards must qualify where farmers have had recurring flooding problems,” he insisted.

“Flood events on the River Shannon used to be a once in 100-year occurrence. The fact that two such events have occurred in the last seven years must spur action and lead to the implementation of major works that will either alleviate or mitigate flooding on the Shannon and in other vulnerable areas around the country,” he said.

He added that where flood works are under consideration, the public good must override environmental issues and land designations must not stop works that are urgently required from taking place.

Read more

Watch: weanlings stranded in floodwaters in Laois

Forty applications for loss of livestock in Donegal

