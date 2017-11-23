Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Watch: weanlings stranded in floodwaters in Laois
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Watch: weanlings stranded in floodwaters in Laois

By on
Torrential rain on Tuesday night in parts of the east of the country, resulted in one dairy farmer’s stock being stranded on an island in a field.
Torrential rain on Tuesday night in parts of the east of the country, resulted in one dairy farmer’s stock being stranded on an island in a field.

Over 50mm of rain fell on Tuesday night in Mountmellick, Co Laois, which resulted in one dairy farmer’s weanlings being stranded on an island in a field.

Bernard Rochford farms in a family partnership and ended up with 60 weanlings being stranded on Wednesday evening as a result of the heavy rain.

“We move them daily and I moved them on Wednesday morning. There was some water there on Wednesday morning but not so much that would worry us. The water just [kept rising then.]

“The weather over the last couple of days has been chaos, it all coming so quickly is the biggest thing.

“The level of the water is nearly at the highest on record; around 1979 I think was when it was this high.”

Rochford said he let down the strip-grazing wire to allow the weanlings on to the remaining drier land on the bank.

“They’re caught there for the day. Hopefully, it will be down by Friday. I don’t think you’d be able to run them through it. I’m 6ft 2in and it was up to my hips, nearly 3ft at the highest part.”

Read more

Your pictures: call for farmers’ help as flooding hits east

Forty applications for loss of livestock in Donegal

More in News
Member
Dairy sector needs to manage problem of overproduction - Hogan
News
Dairy sector needs to manage problem of overproduction - Hogan
By Amy Forde on 23 November 2017
Sheep attacked in Limavady
News
Sheep attacked in Limavady
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
Ross annuls legislation requiring NCT tractor test
News
Ross annuls legislation requiring NCT tractor test
By Amy Forde on 23 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Kerrygold returns to US and flooding in east
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Kerrygold returns to US and flooding in east
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 22 November 2017
Member
Forty applications for loss of livestock in Donegal
Schemes
Forty applications for loss of livestock in Donegal
By William Conlon on 22 November 2017
Your pictures: call for farmers' help as flooding hits east
News
Your pictures: call for farmers' help as flooding hits east
By Thomas Hubert on 22 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad