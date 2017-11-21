Farmers eligible for invalidity pension

File photo: farm accident training workshop in Killarney, Co Kerry. Farmers left unable to work after a serious injury will have access to an invalidity pension. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Self-employed workers, including farmers and contractors, are eligible to receive the invalidity pension from 1 December.

“This measure will give the self-employed access to the safety net of State income supports if they have a serious illness or injury that prevents them from working. It is based solely on their PRSI contributions, it is not means assessed and whatever savings or assets they have will not affect their payment,” Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty has announced.

The pension is worth €198.50 per week, with additional payments for dependents. Its recipients also get a free travel pass. It is paid to people who are medically assessed to have been incapable of work for 12 months and expected to remain in the same situation for at least another year..

Workers must have accumulated at least 260 PRSI contributions (each equivalent to one week of work) since they started paying social insurance and 48 in any of the last two years to become eligible to the scheme. Class S PRSI paid by self-employed workers is now allowed to be factored into this calculation.

The Minister added that self-employed people who are currently out of work through illness can claim the invalidity pension from next Friday if they have the relevant PRSI contributions on their social insurance record.

Full details and application form on Welfare.ie