Farmers warned of high risk of liver fluke infections in sheep and cattle
By Contributor on 30 October 2017
Hilary Edgar, Jason Barley and Bob Hanna highlight the high risk of liver fluke infection this autumn and winter.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Darren Carty on 30 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 30 October 2017
By Adam Woods on 30 October 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 20 October 2017
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...
new hydraulic turnover cattle crates from 7,000 call joe 0872517061 laois/kild...