code
Weekend farming weather: a dry spell in store

By on
For the first time in a long time, Met Éireann is forecasting a dry spell of weather ahead.
For the first time in a long time, Met Éireann is forecasting a dry spell of weather ahead.

The outlook for the weekend and into next week is for a lot of dry and settled weather for most parts of the country except for bank holiday Monday.

Aside from most mist and coastal drizzle, Saturday will be mostly dry. The southwesterly winds will turn fresh, particularly over Ulster and north Leinster.

Top temperatures on Saturday will range from 13°C to 16°C.

Saturday night will turn breezy for most places. It will be a dry night with plenty of cloud cover too. Saturday night will be mild, with temperatures dropping to between 10°C and 12°C.

Moving on to Sunday, there will be a lot of dry and bright weather although there will be a cloudy and misty start in places.

The sunny spells should extend nationwide by the afternoon. Top temperatures will range from 12°C to 16°C, with the best of the temperatures in Leinster.

It will become cold on Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to as low as 3°C or 4°C and a risk of grass frost.

Monday will start cloudy and misty again. There will be drizzle and some more persistent rain across the north and northwest coasts.

Temperatures will range from 13°C to 15°C.

It looks likely that settled and dry conditions will return after Monday.

This will come as little solace to those farmers on wet land who need to get their farmyard manure (FYM) spread. Farmers must have their FYM spread before 1 November.

Read more

Dairy management notes: treating rumen fluke and lameness

Wet weather ends grazing for many

