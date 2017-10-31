Farmers warned of new scam callers

Farmers are being warned not to reveal private or sensitive information to bogus callers.

On Monday, the Irish Farmers Journal received reports of a man in his late 50s or early 60s was calling to farmers in the north Tipperary area.

The scam caller said he was carrying out a survey on behalf of the the Irish Farmers Journal.

The man was entering farmyards looking for the owner to answer a few questions.

We can categorically say that the Irish Farmers Journalis not carrying out a survey at the moment.

In one particular case the caller in question asked to speak to the farmer about his thoughts on banking.

He asked questions along the lines of:

“Who are you banking with?”

“Is it a term loan or a long-term loan?”

“How do you find the banks?”

During the course of the conversation, the farmer asked some details about the scam caller – such as why was he working on a bank holiday and where he was from, etc.

The door-to-door caller said he was from Portumna.

When questioned about people and the hurling fraternity around Galway he did seem to be familiar with that part of the country.

As the caller was leaving he asked for the farmer’s mobile number.

If someone fitting this description and line of questioning calls into your yard, please do not co-operate, report the matter to the Gardaí, and under no circumstances give any private information.