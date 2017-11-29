Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
First tranche of tillage crisis fund payments to issue
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

First tranche of tillage crisis fund payments to issue

By on
The weather-related crop loss support measure has a maximum compensation amount of €10,500 (€300/ha x 35ha).
The weather-related crop loss support measure has a maximum compensation amount of €10,500 (€300/ha x 35ha).

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
400 farmers targeted by thieves - Peter Farrelly
News
400 farmers targeted by thieves - Peter Farrelly
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
Environment and CAP payment limits top of Hogan’s proposals
News
Environment and CAP payment limits top of Hogan’s proposals
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
Maam Cross mart manager dies in car crash
News
Maam Cross mart manager dies in car crash
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
News
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
Member
Listen: future of Irish tillage sector is in diversity and direct payments
News
Listen: future of Irish tillage sector is in diversity and direct payments
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 November 2017
Member
Government report calls for more support for tillage
Editorial
Government report calls for more support for tillage
By Justin McCarthy on 22 November 2017
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad

Place ad