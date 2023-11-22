Gerard Farrell , agri recruitment consultant, FRS Recruitment

“Indeed, we have seen a continued trend from 2022 to 2023 in the agri sector in terms of it very much being a candidate-driven market. As the economy is essentially at full unemployment levels this is to be expected, so it is good news for both active and passive candidates, but not so much for agri-employers.

“We can see from research conducted by FRS and our farm labour report that two out of three farmers are finding it difficult to secure farm labourers in Ireland, which is a concerning insight.”

Jack Kennedy, senior economist at global jobs platform, Indeed

“The Irish labour market has cooled in recent months, having been close to full employment for a sustained period. The unemployment rate has risen from a low of 4.1% back in May to 4.8% as of October amid economic headwinds.

“Yet opportunities in the market remain plentiful for candidates. Job postings on Indeed are still 26% above pre-pandemic levels as of the end of October.

Roles for ecologists, farm workers, foresters and arborists have been in demand in recent months

“Job postings in the agriculture category have softened from peaks, but are still 86% above their level just prior to the pandemic, meaning the market remains favourable for jobseekers. Roles for ecologists, farm workers, foresters and arborists have been in demand in recent months.”

Angela Collins, head of The Careers Development Centre in SETU Waterford

“I am observing a promising trend in the graduate employment landscape for students studying agriculture and agri-food. It is encouraging to note that there are a wide variety of employment opportunities within the field.

“A significant number of graduates are securing positions right after completing their college education.

“This trend is a positive sign for both aspiring agricultural professionals and the industry as a whole.”

