The agricultural jobs market continues to show signs of stability and evolving trends, as employees navigate post-pandemic work environments and economic pressures. A recent survey conducted by the Irish Farmers Journal in February 2025, reveals key insights into employee priorities across the sector.

Despite overall satisfaction with salaries –63% of employees expressed happiness with their pay—many are still seeking financial growth (Figure 1). A significant 76% are looking for an increase next year (Figure 2). This aligns with broader economic pressures, including the rising costs of living and housing challenges.

When asked if their current salary is sufficient to buy their own home, 56% of survey respondents said no, showing the challenges with affordability (Figure 3).

Steading of movement

The survey highlights the steady nature of the agri-jobs market, with 60% of respondents reporting they have not changed roles in the past two years, while 40% said they had (Figure 4). Among those who moved roles, the main motivators were seeking a different role at 35%, salary opportunities at 24%, better work-life balance at 21%, career progression at 15% and 5% stated other (Figure 5).

For those who remained in their roles, job stability remains high. When asked if they plan to move, 75% said no, while 25% are considering a change, see Figure 6. This trend suggests a slowdown in job movement within the sector, as employees settle into their roles.

Working from home

The shift back to on-site work is becoming more prevalent in the agri sector. Currently, 44% of employees are not working from home at all, and only 10% are fully remote five days a week. The majority of hybrid workers split their time between one to three days at home (Figure 7).

Current employees are ready to start returning to the workplace in person. Interestingly, 54% of respondents said they would remain in their current roles even if it required them to return on-site full-time (Figure 8).

This shows the willingness of the sector to return to pre-COVID-19 working structures.

Employees are looking for in-person connection and this trend is expected to continue for 2025.

Employee priorities

When asked about their top priorities, employees ranked career progression highest at 31%, followed by salary increases at 24%, work-life balance at 19%, hybrid working at 15%, company benefits at 7% and a better employer at 4% (Figure 9). The opportunities for professional and personal growth among agri food companies are strong with 70% of employees stating that they have these opportunities within their company.

The trend of it being an employee market continues as 78% of those working in the sector indicated yes when asked if the jobs market was competitive while 22% said no.

The outlook for young professionals is particularly strong, as 79% of respondents believe the sector provides ample opportunities for youth. The entrepreneurial spirit also thrives, with 54% expressing interest in becoming self-employed or starting their own business.

Moving abroad

The survey suggests a strong commitment to staying within Ireland, as 88% of respondents do not plan to emigrate. This reflects a positive outlook on local job opportunities and the overall appeal of Ireland’s agri sector.

Employee insights

We asked survey respondents to give their thoughts on the current employment market. Some chose to remain anonymous.

“Lots of entry-level jobs are available for graduates who want to get great experience. Companies like MSD are disrupting the market, but offering much higher salaries. People feel compelled to take the higher salary and then get stuck there if they don’t like the role, or can’t move roles internally because their salary is higher there than it would be elsewhere. However, it’s a great time to be an employee in the market, as our bargaining power for better salary or benefits has never been higher, because there is so much employment out there.” – Anonymous.

“I don’t think there are enough jobs available for people coming out of college. Every single job in the agricultural industry (outside of farm work) requires previous experience of one to two years, usually more to get a job with a decent salary.

“There are people out there with very good agricultural knowledge and they are being turned away, as they are only out of college, regardless of whether they have incredible agricultural knowledge or not. It is so wrong and disheartening for the young people in this country.”– Anonymous

“Companies are looking for people with vast experience. It is hard for a young person, as we’re sometimes not given the opportunity, so it is difficult to get the experience.

“With my company, I am lucky as I am a graduate student and given lots of opportunities. Gender inequality exists still.” – Anonymous

“There are opportunities, but they all require office days commitments. The reality is that companies need to be more flexible to get the best talent in the door working for them. The best companies to work for are based far away down the country or in Dublin. I would like to continue living in Monaghan and work for good companies in what I’m interested in, but they all require too many office days.” – Anonymous.

“There are a lot of openings for people in the agri sector – whether in an office or out on farms, possibly more now because there has been so much emigration in the last year or so.

“The agriculture industry is constantly changing with new policies, etc, so the possibilities for people in this sector are huge.” – Amy Kenny, adviser at Ian Kenny Ltd.