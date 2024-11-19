Employers will have to provide information about salary levels or ranges either in the job advertisement or ahead of the interview, without candidates having to ask for it.

Ireland’s average income for a full-time worker is €3,220 per month and €38,600 per year. According to Paylab, the gross salary range for people working in Ireland’s agriculture and food industry is typically from €24,732 (minimum salary) to €57,036 (highest average). This is the total monthly salary including bonuses. Salaries can vary dramatically among different job positions.

Wages in Ireland increased by 5.6% in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to last year.

Salary is a secret word that many in the jobs market don’t like to discuss, but as EU transparency rules change, companies will have to publish salary ranges in job adverts. The deadline for the Pay Transparency Directive to be implemented into Irish law has been confirmed as 7 June 2026, meaning employers need to prepare for these changes. Once in place, the directive will eliminate pay secrecy, promoting transparency in pay setting and career progression.

Employers will have to provide information about salary levels or ranges either in the job advertisement or ahead of the interview, without candidates having to ask for it.

Employers won’t be able to ask employees about their own pay history.

Approaching salary negotiations

If you are seeking a salary increase, there are certain ways to go about these negotiations to maximise your chances of achieving the rate you are looking for.

1 Research and benchmark: start by doing some research of the typical salary range for your position, industry and location. It is important to use reliable resources like industry reports, salary surveys or comparison websites such as PayScale, Glassdoor or LinkedIn. If your role or position is hard to compare or find, then look at similar positions in the industry or job opportunities for your qualifications and experience. Also consider what that company is offering and use it as a benchmark. This helps to set realistic expectations and back up your request with actual data of the competitiveness of the industry.

2 Make a list of your accomplishments and impact: write a list of your achievements and contributions to the company. Quantify the impact you have had where possible, eg list out the projects you have worked on, sales increases, cost reductions and responsibilities. This puts a value on you as an employee and demonstrates your value through measurable results, making your salary request stronger.

3 Timing is everything: the time you ask for a pay increase can significantly impact the response. It is a good idea to request a meeting during performance review periods or after a big achievement. Avoid times when the company may be facing financial difficulties or during particularly stressful periods. If you feel invaluable in your position or that you hold a large amount of responsibility, it is normal to seek a monetary value for that.

4 Prepare your case and practise: structure your request clearly and professionally using a paper trail such as an email. Be as specific about your request as possible and explain why it is justified based on your market data and performance. Rehearse with someone you trust to build your confidence and get advice on your reasoning to ensure it is valid.

5 Stay open to discussion: be prepared for negotiations. The majority of the time you won’t be given what you ask for or it might not be an immediate yes. Listen to the feedback given by your employer and consider alternative benefits if an immediate increase isn’t possible, such as professional development opportunities.

