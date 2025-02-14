It was a slower-paced year in the agri jobs market in 2024, with redundancies in the milk processing sector and concerns that the beef factories would follow suit. However, the first six weeks of the new year have seen a significant increase in vacancies and opportunities. The outlook for 2025 is positive.

Finding the right person for the job is still a challenge though.

In the Irish Farmers Journal employment outlook survey for 2024, 68% of agri-food companies stated that they were finding it hard to fill roles. The biggest issues include limited local talent and competition from other industries.

Shortages

Labour shortages also persist and farmers across the country are struggling to secure adequate workers.

In response to these challenges, the Government has implemented measures to attract international workers with 38,000 work permits issued in 2024, of which 3,500 were granted for agriculture (see page 52).

As we move into 2025, the job market in agriculture is defined by two major trends: stability and opportunity.

The majority of employees have remained in their roles over the past two years, with 60% opting not to move, and even fewer planning to switch jobs in the near future. This can be seen in our employee outlook (page 48).

However, among those seeking change, the key drivers remain consistent: a desire for new challenges, better pay, and improved work-life balance.

Return to in-person work

The sector is also witnessing a gradual shift back to in-person work environments. While hybrid models remain popular, there is a growing willingness among employees to return to full-time on-site roles.

This reflects a broader trend of seeking connection and collaboration, which is expected to shape workplace structures throughout 2025.

Looking ahead, growth opportunities, particularly for young professionals, remain strong.

The agri-jobs sector continues to be a promising field for employees seeking both professional development and long-term security.