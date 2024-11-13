The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into our daily lives is accelerating rapidly. Many of us already use some form of AI every day, and have been for quite some time. However, as AI and its practical applications become more advanced, we are now seeing its significant impact on agriculture.

New products

More technology is being introduced to the market, along with enhancements to existing systems. These innovations leverage real-time data and AI, to assist farmers in making better-informed decisions. On pages 48 and 49, I profile some of Ireland’s leading companies that are developing products and services aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the agricultural sector. Many of these products have achieved national recognition, won awards or have been accepted into prestigious accelerator programmes. AI is a key feature in many of these new products and services. For example, technology now allows cows to be scanned in real time, to collect data and predict potential issues before they arise.

Downsides

On page 46, David Leydon of Agtech Ireland and ifac discusses how farmers are already using AI and what the future might hold for its application in agriculture. Unbeknownst to many farmers, is that AI already forms part of their daily lives. David also examines the potential downsides of adopting this technology, highlighting concerns around data privacy and ownership.

Drones

On page 47, we cover a drone demonstration event held at the Golden Vale Research Farm in Tipperary. While the technology for remotely scanning and spraying fields is now well established, the question remains: will Ireland’s and the EU’s regulations keep pace with these advancements?