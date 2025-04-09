Grass weeds are becoming less sensitive to glyphosate, particularly blackgrass and Italian ryegrass.
As a result, rates need to be used effectively and farmers need to pay particular attention to the products they are using, as some products need higher rates to achieve a successful result.
A table of glyphosate products is outlined on page 29. Teagasc has given some advice on what rates to use in Figure 1 on this page.
