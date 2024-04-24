With a surveyed 78% of tillage farmers not willing to create slurry storage despite the increased grant rate, is the raised ceiling targetted at the wrong sector?

Initially announced in last year’s budget, the 70% grant aid of the creation of slurry storage specifically for farmers importing slurry, was seen as a measure to “soften the blow” of the cut in derogation upper limits from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha.

The policy would see farmers who enter in a long-term contract with another farm to import slurry be eligible for the higher grant rate, which is 30% higher than the standard Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) and 10% higher than the Young/Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS/WFCIS).

Confirmation from the Department of Agriculture on the matter was received by the Irish Farmers Journal last week, with the Department stating that “approval has been received from the European Commission to introduce a Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme under the current CAP Strategic Plan. The proposed new scheme will provide a grant rate of 70% for additional storage facilities on-farm for managing the importation of organic fertilisers.

“The scheme is not yet open for applications as the detailed specifications are currently being finalised.’’

Low uptake expected

Despite the higher grant rate being available, uptake levels are set to be low. A survey conducted by the Irish Farmers Journal at the announcement of the proposed scheme, showed that 78% of responding tillage farmers (at whom the grant is primarily targeted) would not be interested in applying, despite 40% already importing slurry and 73% open to importing slurry.

The main issue with the scheme is the costs involved. Even with a 70% grant rate, when transportation and spreading costs are included alongside construction costs of slurry storage, the payback in comparison to purchasing compound fertiliser is between seven and 10 years, as seen from analysis by the Irish Farmers Journal.

There are the obvious construction costs of the build, plus the effective doubling of transportation costs (haul to slurry store, haul to field from slurry store).

The ability of farmers to import slurry will also be based of soil test results, and an increase in soil fertility may lead to tillage farmers being unable to import organic manures.

Silence on slurry storage ceiling

There has been little to no talk of the proposed separate ceiling for slurry storage facilities. This ceiling would see a different source of grant money for all farmers.

Due to construction costs, larger projects can rapidly suck up the €90,000 ceiling in place for AWNSS investments, with much of the project going unfunded.

Should this separate ceiling be installed, then farmers would effectively see a greater return of grant money for these larger investments.