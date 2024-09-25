The Larkin family from Eyrecourt in Co. Galway are supplying milk to Arrabawn Co-Op

The rolling fields of Derry, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, are home to one of Arrabawn Co-op’s standout farms, run by Michael Scott Larkin and his family. This 170-cow enterprise, nominated as Arrabawn’s representative for the prestigious NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, showcases the epitome of family farming and top-tier dairy management.

A business graduate from the University of Limerick, Michael worked in a bank prior to returning home to farm. He ensures that every aspect of the farm runs with precision, but it is truly a family affair. His mother, Marion, plays a vital role, undertaking numerous tasks, including the post-milking cleanup and overseeing the cows crossing the road with the same care as a local school’s lollypop lady.

His father, Michael Senior, brings expertise in machinery and crops, while he and Marion work hand-in-hand in rearing the calves.

Outside of farming, Michael Senior is the secretary of the local point-to-point and has a passion for horses, with the Larkin family training multiple point-to-point winners from their land.

Linda, Michael Scott’s wife, manages the farm’s administration. They’re supported by a full-time farm worker, Steven, and a relief milker.

Together, they ensure smooth operations and excellent herd care.

Central to the Larkins’ strategy is their focus on improving the herd’s EBI, currently at €239, with replacements at €284, while breeding for increased milk solids, currently averaging 487kg/cow.

About 30% of their herd is AI-bred to Friesians, and 70% to beef breeds, with a shift to sexed semen for Friesians in 2024.

Dry cow therapy is minimised, with 70% of cows receiving sealants only.

Hoof health is another focal point, with well-maintained roadways, foot baths, and an on-site foot-trimming crate keeping hoof health in peak condition.

Sustainability is deeply embedded in the farm’s ethos. The farm boasts a carbon footprint of just 0.78 kg CO2 per litre of milk. A dedicated two-hectare wildlife buffer zone helps preserve biodiversity, while Michael Scott adheres to a comprehensive ASSAP water quality plan to ensure the farm’s impact on local watercourses is minimal.

Michael Scott balances his farm work with his passion for hurling.

Still playing for Meelick-Eyrescourt and managing their junior team, he ensures farm activities wind down by 6pm most days.

Weekends are reserved for essential tasks only, and there is a regular weekend relief milker.

This approach allows him to maintain an enviable work-life balance.

Not far from the Larkin farm is another Quality Milk Award finalist, Aurivo’s Dara Killeen. The two have been best friends since childhood, even standing as groomsmen at each other’s weddings.

Both neighbours and competitors, they share a camaraderie that embodies the spirit of Irish farming at its finest.