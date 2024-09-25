As representatives of Lee Strand Co-op, the Dillane farm is a model of modern dairy farming, with a focus on milk quality, herd health, and sustainability. Paudie Dillane and his son Patrick have run the farm as a partnership since 2015.

The farm operates a split autumn-spring calving system, with 30 cows calving in autumn and 70 in spring to ensure a consistent supply of liquid milk.

The herd is milked through a 12-unit Delaval parlour installed in 2020, which has greatly improved efficiency. The cows are fed 1.2 tons of concentrates annually, with grass measured weekly to optimise grazing. PastureBase is used to ensure their grazing platform is producing to its full potential. Grass is regularly cut and weighed, or “eyeballed,” to maintain consistency and they have a proportion of clover in all paddocks.

For breeding, the Dillanes take a straightforward approach, using Friesian bulls for dairy replacements and Angus bulls for the remainder of the herd. The family takes great care in herd health, with a comprehensive vaccination programme in place, including protection against BVD, Leptospirosis, Salmonella, and the use of Rotavac to prevent scour in calves. Calf health is an area of particular interest for Patrick, who holds a degree in Agriculture and completed a master’s degree in 2018 focused on calf health.

The herd’s housing setup is tailored to meet the needs of all stock, with cubicle housing for the cows, slatted housing for beef cattle, and straw-bedded sheds for calves. They prioritise lameness prevention through routine hoof trimming and regular use of foot baths, ensuring optimal hoof health across the herd.

Environmental stewardship is also a priority on this farm. Conscious of water quality, the Dillanes maintain a vigilant eye on the river that runs along the bottom of their land. Their carbon footprint stands at 0.84, and they are exploring innovative strategies to reduce methane emissions. Patrick, always keen to stay ahead of industry trends, is monitoring research on the inclusion of seaweed extracts in cow diets as a potential way to lower methane output. He believes that not only must farmers act sustainably, but they also need to be seen to be addressing environmental concerns to maintain the sector’s reputation.

The Dillanes outsource silage and slurry spreading to contractors, allowing the family to focus on herd management and improving work-life balance. This family-run farm operates with the support of Paudie’s wife Catherine and their other son, Thomas, creating a highly efficient and well-managed operation.

With a strong emphasis on herd health, milk quality, and environmental stewardship, the Dillane family exemplifies how attention to detail and consistency can lead to exceptional results in dairy farming. As representatives of Lee Strand Co-op, Paudie and Patrick’s farm stands as an example of sustainable, family-run dairy farming at its best.