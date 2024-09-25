The Kennedy family from Cahir in Co. Tipperary are supplying milk to Dairygold Co-Op

Representing Dairygold in this year’s NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, Aidan and Derval Kennedy of Drangan House, Cahir, Co Tipperary, operate a dairy farm on a scale that sets it apart from many others in the competition.

With a herd of 374 cows milked through a state-of-the-art 50-unit rotary parlour, the Kennedys manage a 132-hectare milking platform, along with an additional 61 hectares, producing over two million litres of milk annually.

The scale and complexity of this operation require a well-oiled team where family and staff management are as crucial as herd management.

Farm manager Roger O’Donnell, who holds a dairy business degree from UCD and spent seven years working in New Zealand, plays a pivotal role in daily operations and lives with his family in a house on the farm.

The team also includes long-standing employees Paul Moloney and Nerimantus Mikuckas, with 30 and 17 years of service respectively, and Vasile Barbieru, another valued team member.

Aidan is a founding member of the Dairymis Discussion Group, established in 1979, where he continues to foster innovation and learning. The farm’s stocking rate of 2.56 LU/ha allows for 285 days at grass. The average yield per cow stands at 5,556 litres, with 496 kg of milk solids produced per cow.

The herd is genomically tested and Aidan believes this will enable breeding for specific traits with greater precision representing a game-changer in improving the long-term performance and resilience of his cows.

Milk recording takes place four times annually with 35% of cows selected for a teat sealant-only approach at drying off, based on consistently low SCC.

In 2023, just 10 cases of mastitis were treated, reflecting the farm’s rigorous attention to detail at milking and liming the cubicle sheds. For breeding, the Kennedys use LIC genetics from New Zealand, and their replacement heifers are contract reared. Male calves are sold at 60-70kg and Angus and Hereford beef straws are used, with Hereford AI used on cows with Jersey genetics to ensure marketability.

Sustainability is at the heart of the Kennedy’s operation. Sixty-three per cent of all fertiliser used in the past four years was protected urea.

In their efforts to reduce nitrogen use, approximately 45% of the milking platform has clover included and the farm has spread 643 tonnes of lime since January 2022 to optimise soil health. The farm boasts 1.1 km of Whitethorn hedges, enhancing biodiversity and encouraging wildlife habitats.

The Kennedy family farm exemplifies the potential of large-scale, modern dairy farming in Ireland, combining cutting-edge technology, a skilled workforce, and a strong commitment to sustainability.