Germinal has launched a new range of grass, clover and multi-species seed mixtures called Climate Smart. The new range is designed to assist farmers as they face the challenges of climate change and increased regulation, while at the same time maintain productivity.

There are five new mixtures in the Climate Smart range, all of which incorporate high sugar grasses developed at Aberystwyth University. According to Germinal technical director Mary McEvoy, these high sugar grasses are proven to reduce ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions.

The Climate Smart Clean range contains high sugar grasses, with mixtures tailored for silage and grazing, with and without red and white clover.

Dr Mary McEvoy, Germinal Ireland’s technical director.

The long-term grazing mixture with 50% tetraploid contains ryegrass varieties Abergain, Aberchoice, Aberbann and Aberspey, along with Aberswan, Aberherald and Aberlasting clover varieties. Aberlasting is the first of the hybrid clover varieties, called Doubleroot, to hit the Irish market.

Climate Smart Thrive contains multi-species grazing mixtures, including grasses, herbs and clovers, designed to support soil health, improve biodiversity and sustain growth. Climate Smart Adapt comprises varieties with deeper roots and greater persistency, that can survive harsher weather conditions, such as droughts.

Climate Smart Capture contains biological nitrogen-fixing clovers that require fewer nutrient inputs and includes red and white clovers in most of the range.

Climate Smart Restore contains multi-species varieties designed for farmers participating in Government-supported environmental schemes, including the Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover schemes.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Mary McEvoy said that productivity is the cornerstone to the new ranges, but that they are also designed to support farmers in the new challenges that they face. On the new clover variety Aberlasting, she said that they intend to submit this variety into the Department of Agriculture clover evaluation trials.

The ever-popular Top Five range is still available from Germinal and the Top Five Extend range for 2025 includes varieties Abergain, Aberchoice, Ballyvoy and Ballintoy, along with white clover blends.

Looking to the future, Mary said that work is ongoing in developing clover varieties that are less dependent on high soil phosphorus levels, higher nutrient use efficiency ryegrass varieties and higher nitrogen-fixing clovers.