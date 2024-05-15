Cotter Agritech, the Limerick-based AgTech company, is holding two field events next week with the first taking place on the farm of Brian Nicholson, Johnstown Co Kilkenny (E41 RT66) on 21 May. The second event takes place on the farm of Padraig Frasier, Louisburgh, Co Mayo (F28 YH66) on 22 May. Both events run from 6.30pm to 9pm.

The events have a similar format and start with an overview of the farming system. Brian Nicholson runs a large-scale flock of upwards of 1,000 ewes with a firm focus on optimizing breeding performance and maximizing performance from grass. Padraig Frasier’s system is typical of many farms in the region and includes a flock of 150 Mayo Blackface ewes. There is also a keen focus on breeding performance and labour efficiency.

This will be followed by a presentation from Nick Cotter showcasing the company’s new mobile versions of the Cotter Crate and their automated drenching gun along with information on yard design and grant aid under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Anthelmintic resistance is a growing concern on sheep farms and Dr Steven Johnston, RoSA sheep adviser and Easycare sheep farmer will deliver advice on overcoming drench resistance and principles of selective treatment technology and breeding. He will also present results from the company’s SmartWorm trials.

Sheep Ireland will address the topic of using performance recording to improve your farm’s bottom line and discuss what performance recording can deliver for Irish sheep farmers.

The event will conclude with a panel discussion and questions and answers session.