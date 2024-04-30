ISA president Ray Brady and former president Catherine Gallagher admiring the flower arrangement at the Claremorris Agricultural Show in Co Mayo. \ Hany Marzouk

As we start into our 2024 showing season, it’s a great honour as president to once again see our shows return.

Along with my colleagues on the board of the Irish Shows Association (ISA), we aim to help and support this vital fabric in rural Ireland.

To see the resilience and dedication of many volunteers across the island of Ireland, who continue to deliver these annual events, is both inspirational and humbling in equal measure.

Our shows are an integral part of rural Ireland which help to achieve many key benefits to the areas they represent.

Bringing an event to the wider public helps to entertain and educate all that is important in rural Ireland. The shows have social, financial and cultural benefits , both individually and collectively.

This year, we are once again indebted to the Department of Rural and Community Development for allocating €1m to be administered though the ISA to aid the development of over 115 shows in the Republic of Ireland.

Importance

This Department, under Minister Heather Humphreys, has identified the importance of our agricultural shows and the minister’s support is personal and genuine. This aid package helps our shows to sustain, develop and grow. It is hoped that the showing community continues to be environmentally responsible and aware in the running of these events.

I also want to thank the Department of Agriculture for the continued support for the four- and five-star breeding heifer competition and for the insurance rebate scheme to our member shows.

Putting a show together cannot be achieved without many different people – landowners, local authorities, medical and emergency responders, gardaí and the PSNI, traders, exhibitors, sponsors, media partners, suppliers, judges,printers and a long list of others. All aspects are valued and appreciated.

To bring all this together and deliver the shows is down to incredibly dedicated committees and a group of volunteers.

Community

Getting people to give their time freely for the betterment of their communities is part of the ethos of the showing world. Respecting the traditions of those who founded the shows, those who carried the torch and passing it to the next generation – these are the real heroes.

Let’s all enjoy what our shows deliver in a safe , supportive and successful way.

May the weather be in our favour, but if it isn’t, the show will go on.