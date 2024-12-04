The area of high biodiversity value agricultural and forest land is much larger than presented to the Climate Assembly \ Donal Magner

The progress being made on adopting the MACC 2030 measures was highlighted at the recent Sustainability in Agriculture: The Science and Evidence conference. The MACC (Marginal Abatement Cost Curve) is a Teagasc strategy for reducing agricultural emissions.

The Teagasc conference heard that good progress has been made on the implementation of some MACC measures, such as reducing chemical fertiliser use, replacing urea and calcium ammonium fertiliser with NBPT (protected urea) and the adoption of organic farming.

The introduction of the National Biomethane Strategy and the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027 provide policy support for MACC measures, and give farmers and land owners viable diversification options.

Reducing enteric methane emissions is progressing through feed additive research and was demonstrated on 18 Signpost farms in winter 2023/2024.

Progress on reducing the age of finishing has slowed and requires a lot more industry support to achieve the three-month reduction in the finishing age of beef cattle.

Further industry and Government support is required by farmers to increase the adoption of measures. This applies especially to measures such as methane-reducing feed and manure additives that do not have production efficiency benefits, and are a cost to farmers.