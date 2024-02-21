Farmers requiring urgent approval for their tranche two application are urged to contact the Department and their local DVO.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, announced on Monday 19 February that the priority approval mechanism for Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) applications is now open for tranche two.

Minister McConalogue said: “Last year, I ensured that priority approvals were issued for farmers that needed to commence works urgently. This facility is in place again for all farmers and their advisers. I would therefore urge those who submitted a TAMS III application under tranche two, and who have an urgent requirement to commence works, to contact my Department. If this applies to you, you should contact your local Department of Agriculture office.

“Your application will then be assessed to determine whether there is an urgent need to issue approval, and it will be prioritised accordingly.”

Over 250 applications were received for priority approval for tranche one after it was announced last September, where farmers who were in urgent need of approval with a focus on the urgency of the works in the context of the protection of water quality and animal welfare could apply for fast-tracked approval.

The minister also confirmed the continuation of TAMS III, with tranche three of the scheme open until 12 April 2024. ‘’I can confirm the continuation of TAMS III, which provides supports to farmers to invest in a range of facilities on their farms.’’

The minister revealed that 9,110 applications were received under tranche two, some 907 applications higher than the 8,203 received under tranche one.

As announced by the minister in December, all eligible applications will be approved for tranche two.

Typical applications per tranche in TAMS II ran at 2,000 applications, with both tranches in TAMS III superseding these by over 400%.

The minister concluded: ‘‘TAMS has been a hugely successful and beneficial scheme since its inception. It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms across the country, while also supporting local economies in the construction phase of developments.”