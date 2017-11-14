Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
From beef tongues to prime cuts in Japan
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

From beef tongues to prime cuts in Japan

By on
Minister Creed has confidence the Irish market can go from selling beef tongue to prime cuts in the lucrative Japanese market.
Minister Creed has confidence the Irish market can go from selling beef tongue to prime cuts in the lucrative Japanese market.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Member
Farmers urged to count cost of fodder now - Aurivo
News
Farmers urged to count cost of fodder now - Aurivo
By Nathan Tuffy on 14 November 2017
Member
Turkey reopens to French live cattle exports
Markets
Turkey reopens to French live cattle exports
By Thomas Hubert on 14 November 2017
Member
Listen: a new trade for Irish cheddar in Japan?
News
Listen: a new trade for Irish cheddar in Japan?
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 14 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Listen: a new trade for Irish cheddar in Japan?
News
Listen: a new trade for Irish cheddar in Japan?
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 14 November 2017
Member
20 minutes with Padraig Brennan, Bord Bia
Global Trade
20 minutes with Padraig Brennan, Bord Bia
By Lorcan Allen on 03 November 2017
Member
In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
News
In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad