Gardaí make rural crime arrests

An Garda Síochána has announced that a man has man has been arrested as part of its Operation Thor initiative.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday 14 November in Kilkenny. The arrests come following a “number of burglaries over the last numbers of weeks in the south Kilkenny area”.

As part of search of the premise in which the man was arrested in, two caravans, a 4X4 vehicle, a trailer, quad bikes “and a large variety of power tools” were uncovered.

The man was arrested under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is second arrest as part of the operation in the past week.

Last Wednesday, four men were arrested in Lucan Co Dublin after they were intercepted by An Garda Síochána units following a report of a burglary in Co Westmeath.

Operation Thor was launched in 2015 in an attempt to tackle rural crime.

