Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Operation Thor: four arrested as gardaí target crime gangs
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Operation Thor: four arrested as gardaí target crime gangs

By on
Four men are in custody following a garda operation targeting an organised criminal gang involved in burglaries.
Four men are in custody following a garda operation targeting an organised criminal gang involved in burglaries.

Four men were arrested in Lucan Co Dublin, on 8 November, after they were intercepted by national and regional garda units following a report of a burglary in Mullingar Co Westmeath.

The four men, one in his 60s, one in his 20s and two in their 30s, all from Dublin, have been taken to Mullingar Garda Station where they are detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They can be detained for 24 hours.

Arrested as part of Operation Thor, the organised crime group is suspected to have left Dublin on 8 November in a stolen high-powered vehicle and travelled to the midlands region where they committed burglaries, before being apprehended in the Lucan area of Dublin.

The four arrested had in their possession jewellery believed to be the proceeds of burglaries, along with what are believed to be house-breaking implements, according to the gardaí.

They are detained on suspicion of having committed burglaries.

Operation Thor

Last week, an operational order was issued to An Garda Síochána personnel throughout the country notifying them of the launch of a winter phase of Operation Thor and directing a range of operational activity be undertaken for the purpose of preventing a predictable upsurge in burglaries which occurs during the winter months.

Assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is the officer in charge of special crime operations and is assigned overall responsibility for coordinating Operation Thor-related activity on a national basis, convened a meeting of senior officers and other relevant stake holders, last Thursday.

At Thursday’s meeting, a statement from the gardaí said that assistant commissioner O’Driscoll requested that detective superintendents who operate in An Garda Síochána regions throughout the country, gather intelligence regarding organised crime gangs who are travelling around the country, committing burglaries and using the motorway network to ensure speedy escape from crime scenes and to nominate suspects for targeting.

Other targets

The regional detective superintendents will be meeting on a regular basis throughout the winter phase of Operation Thor for the purpose of identifying other targets who will be targeted with a view to preventing them from committing burglaries or apprehending them where the burglaries have occurred.

The resources of national units within special crime operations (SCO) were made available to the regional detective superintendents on 8 November and will be utilised throughout the winter phase of Operation Thor.

Read more

Rural crime more prevalent than figures show - ICSA

Half of crimes against farmers not reported

More in News
Agri jobs: opportunities at home and abroad
News
Agri jobs: opportunities at home and abroad
By Amy Forde on 09 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: drop in beef quality and glyphosate
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: drop in beef quality and glyphosate
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farm fire, tractor sales and land auctions
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farm fire, tractor sales and land auctions
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Top price of €7,400 at Charolais sale in Tullamore
Pedigree
Top price of €7,400 at Charolais sale in Tullamore
By Daniel McPartlin on 05 November 2017
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
News
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Member
Stronger together
News
Stronger together
By Tracey Donaghey on 25 October 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad