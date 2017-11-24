Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Glanbia dominates CellCheck awards
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Glanbia dominates CellCheck awards

By on
Dairy farmers were recognised for their excellent somatic cell count (SCC) results at a ceremony on Thursday night.
Dairy farmers were recognised for their excellent somatic cell count (SCC) results at a ceremony on Thursday night.

The now annual Animal Health Ireland (AHI) CellCheck awards recognise the top 500 dairy farmers who achieved an SCC of 78,000 or less over the course of 2016.

The country’s largest co-op, Glanbia, dominated the 2016 awards. Of the 500 recipients, 246 were from Glanbia.

The co-op with the next highest number of award-winning farmers was Lakeland with 47; Drinagh had 39, Dairygold 35 and Arrabawn 32.

Full co-op results

  • Glanbia: 246
  • Lakeland: 47
  • Drinagh: 39
  • Dairygold: 35
  • Arrabawn: 32
  • Aurivo: 23
  • Barryroe: 16
  • Kerry: 15
  • LacPatrick: 11
  • Bandon: 10
  • Centenary: nine
  • Lisavaird: eight
  • Callan: five
  • Tipperary: four

    • The CellCheck awards also recognised the top-performing farm from each of the 14 individual participating co-ops.

    AHI chair Mike Magan spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal after the awards where he spoke of his pride in the success of the CellCheck programme.

    “To me, this is the best night of the year. It’s a way to celebrate the excellence of our dairy farmers. It is also great to see the fruits of AHI work on show. A lot of what we do is never seen; it's work that continues in the background.

    “But here we are with 500 farmers celebrating measurable success. It makes everything we do in AHI worthwhile,” Magan said.

    The awards were held in the Lyrath Hotel, Co Kilkenny, on Thursday and were sponsored by the Irish Farmers Journal, Ornua, FBD and AHI.

    Animal health Ireland – at a crossroads?

    Dairy Day: Kerry and Arrabawn plan up to €80m investment

    Co-ops set October milk prices

    More in News
    Member
    Environmental challenge is not going away – Hogan
    News
    Environmental challenge is not going away – Hogan
    By Amy Forde on 24 November 2017
    Widespread frost this weekend
    News
    Widespread frost this weekend
    By Amy Forde on 24 November 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and tractor testing
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and tractor testing
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Dairy Day: lessons from New Zealand, Brazil and the Netherlands
    Dairy Day 2017
    Dairy Day: lessons from New Zealand, Brazil and the Netherlands
    By Thomas Hubert on 23 November 2017
    Member
    Vet bills to soar as EU clamps down on antibiotics
    World
    Vet bills to soar as EU clamps down on antibiotics
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 22 November 2017
    Member
    Dry cow tubes – yes or no at drying off?
    Breeding & health
    Dry cow tubes – yes or no at drying off?
    By Jack Kennedy on 07 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad