Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion must not overshadow scientific research’

Richard Lynch from Rahanna, Co. Louth Spraying grass and weeds with d50. He is contracting for John and Mark Finnegan who have Dairy and calf to beef. Richard is a Beef and Tillage farmer in the Ardee area of Louth with wheat, barley, oats and Maise. (0872869583) (photo: Philip Doyle)

It’s not the time for European political decision making institutions to do a solo run against the rest of the world, Macra president James Healy has said.

We must not let a debate based on emotion or fear overshadow scientific research and commentary when it comes to glyphosate, Macra na Feirme president James Healy has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of young farmers in Brussels on the reauthorisation of glyphosate.

He has strongly encouraged young farmer organisations to outline the key scientific principles behind plant protection and herbicide substances to their member state agricultural ministers in advance of the EU standing committee vote on 9 November.

“Farmers are professional users of plant protection and herbicide substances and have to the forefront their own health and the health of consumers.

“We must not let a debate based on emotion or fear overshadow scientific research and commentary.”

Clear position

European organisations, including the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) and the European Chemical Agency (ECHA), have scientific data that provides a clear position on the safety of the product from a consumer and public health perspective.

There are many economic and environmental arguments that can be raised on glyphosate, but any reauthorisation decision should be taken based on the safety of the product from a human health perspective and this data is available from independent European institutions, according to Macra.

“It’s not the time for European political decision making institutions to do a solo run against the rest of the world.

“Our politicians need to leave aside the emotive and populist argument and stick with the scientific data and not have European farmers at a disadvantage to the rest of the world.”

Read more

Glyphosate would be missed beyond the farm gate

New date set for glyphosate decision