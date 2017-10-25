Sign in to your account
Government launches antimicrobial resistance plan

By on
The Agriculture and Health ministers launched iNap, Ireland’s first national action plan to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in humans and livestock.
The Agriculture and Health ministers launched iNap, Ireland’s first national action plan to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in humans and livestock.

Diseases can build up a resistance to antibiotics leading to an increase in the prevalence of superbugs, which are resistant to all known antibiotics.

Recently, there have been a number of outbreaks of the superbug ‘CPE’, in Irish hospitals.

Speaking at the launch Health Minister Simon Harris said: “We are likely to be approaching a tipping point if antibiotic resistance continues unchecked.”

The frequent use of unneeded antibiotics helps a disease to build up resistance.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said good progress had been made in the area of animal health. However, he added that: “Solutions need to focus on optimising animal health, thereby reducing the need to use antibiotics in the first place and ensuring that when antibiotics are used, that they are used in accordance with prudent use guidelines.”

Antibiotic use

AMR is a global issue, but is of particular concern in countries such as America where antibiotics are used as a disease prevention tool.

Diesease prevention accounts for around 80% of all antibiotics given to livestock entering the food chain in America

IFA Animal Health Chairman Bert Stewart said: “The use of antibiotics on farms is already heavily regulated, with products only available under veterinary prescription. Farmers have shown themselves to be responsible end users of all veterinary medicines, including antibiotics.”

