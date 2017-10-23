Bluetongue detected in imported cattle in Scotland
By Amy Forde on 23 October 2017
The bluetongue virus, a virus spread by insects, has been detected in Scotland in imported cattle.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 October 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 23 October 2017
By Amy Forde on 23 October 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 18 October 2017
By John Sleigh on 18 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...