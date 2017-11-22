Growing and utilising more grass
By Peter McCann on 23 November 2017
Average grass growth across the six Dairylink Ireland project farms has continued to increase. Peter McCann and Conail Keown report.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Farm Programmes
By Ciarán Lenehan on 22 November 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 21 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 21 November 2017
Related Stories
By Aidan Brennan on 22 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 22 November 2017
By Contributor on 20 November 2017
142 Reg FOCUS 1.6TDCIZetec model with alloys and privacy glass.1 owner f...
GOOD CLEAN TRACTOR€19000 MARGIN (NO VAT)REAR TYRES 80%QUICKE Q750 ...
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
BRAND NEW HB511Box fitted with all extras,Locking grooms doorSliding win...
2011 MASSEY FERGUSON 5470VERY CLEAN TRACTORREAR TYRES 60%FRONT TYRES...