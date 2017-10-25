Head-to-head: should payments to part time farmers be cut?
By Amy Forde on 26 October 2017
Part-time suckler farmer, Trevor Boland, and full-time dairy farmer Michael-John Houlihan outline what they think about the possible cuts to payments to part-time farmers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Matt Dempsey on 08 August 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...