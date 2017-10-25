Payments to part-time farmers under threat
By Amy Forde on 26 October 2017
The next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) could see direct payments to part-time farmers scaled back or even cut completely.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 24 October 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 22 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...