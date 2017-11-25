Hogan calls for stakeholder lobbying on unfair trading practices
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 November 2017
EU Commissionerfor Agriculture Phil Hogan aims to tackle the imbalance of power and unfair trading practices in the food industry.
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 25 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 November 2017
By Ronan Delany on 06 November 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 October 2017
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...