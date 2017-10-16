Hurricane Ophelia: storm advice for dairy farmers

Whatever the situation, make sure you and your staff are safe first. Donal O' Leary

Disrupted milk collections, power outages and wind damage risks: here is how to manage the next 24 hours on dairy farms.

Milk transport

Many co-ops have already warned milk collection could be affected, so those with limited or stretched milk storage capacity need to plan. The problem is worst where cows are milking high yields in early lactation (winter and liquid milk farms) where storage could be limited.

Make contact with your co-op/driver and and keep them up to date. Many spring producing farmers will have adequate storage given yields are less than half of where they are at peak.

Milking once a day

Many spring calving dairy farms have decided to milk this morning (Monday) and potentially might not milk again in the afternoon. If doing this then make sure you allocate enough grass for 24 hours so cows are properly fed and remain settled.

Milk early

As the hurricane moves up over the country I know some farmers in Donegal and the Northern half of the country who are planning to milk at 1pm to 2pm today ahead of the worst of the winds hitting that region.

Power outage

Already some fallen trees have taken power out in southern counties. Farmers need to be aware that if the power is out there is the potential for stock to get out on roads, scrapers not working inside, cooling or milking parlours not working, etc. unless tractor or diesel generators are available.

All ready for the evening milking if need be #storm ready #OPHELIA pic.twitter.com/ZchmGXohBZ — Brendan Garry (@BpgGarry) October 16, 2017

Ground conditions

Where ground conditions allow, stock might actually be safer outside rather than inside where there is more potential for flying objects around yards.

Remember the forecast suggests the daylight hours of Monday are planned to be the worst and winds are due to slow down tonight. Safety for you and your staff around yards from flying objects etc. must be paramount.

