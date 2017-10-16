Sign in to your account
Hurricane Ophelia: stay indoors – expect days without power
Hurricane Ophelia: stay indoors – expect days without power

By on
Three people have died as a result of destructive winds, which are extending to the entire country. Stay tuned to Farmersjournal.ie for updates and advice throughout the day.
Three people have died as a result of destructive winds, which are extending to the entire country. Stay tuned to Farmersjournal.ie for updates and advice throughout the day.

A highest-level status red wind alert now applies to the entire country until 1am on Tuesday as the storm remains forecast to move across the country during the day. Met Éireann has warned that the storm has now gained maximum strength in all areas and people should remain indoors at all times.

The latest readings show gusts of winds of 156km/h at Roches Point, 135km/h at Sherkin Island, 126km/h at Cork Airport, 122km/h at Shannon airport and 191km/h off shore at Fastnest Lighthouse.

Gardaí said a man died in a chainsaw accident in Co Tipperary while trying to clear a fallen tree. Two motorists died in separate incidents when falling trees struck their cars in Ravensdale, Co Louth and Aglish, Co Waterford. A passenger was also injured in the Waterford crash.

"Don't drive under any circumstances," Minister for Transport Shane Ross told RTE radio 1. "This is a very dangerous situation." Gardaí called on member so the public not to venture out. "Do not put your life or the lives of the emergency services," they said in a statement.

ESB Networks reported that at least 360,000 customers across the entire country were without electricity in the afternoon. The utility warned that most of those who lose power today will remain disconnected overnight and it may take up to 10 days to fix all faults.

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous. Report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

There are also reports of hundreds of trees down as well as sheds and roofs being blown off in many areas. Waterford County Council alone reported more than 20 road closures due to fallen trees at lunchtime.

"I have roof damage in the main dairy shed," Kilmeaden dairy farmer and Waterford IFA chair John Fitzgerald told the Irish Farmers Journal. While he has a generator on site, he said he would not milk on Monday evening. "There's too much debris flying around." He did not expect a milk collection to happen in the evening.

With reports of damage to local buildings reaching him as the storm remained strong in the afternoon, he warned that it would be Tuesday before the full consequences become clear.

After a lull following the worst of southerly winds late in the morning, Courtmacsherry dairy farmer and IFA Cork Central chair Harold Kingston said the storm was picking up again in the afternoon and veering southwesterly. "There's a taste of salt from the rain," he told the Irish Farmers Journal shortly after regaining mobile phone coverage mid-afternoon. Power and internet connection remained down in his area and he has not yet been able to communicate with other farmers in the area. "There are a lot of trees down. I certainly don't want to see anything like this ever again," said Harold, who had not yet been able to check on his yard.

'Unprecedented'

Speaking on RTÉ radio 1, IFA president Joe Healy asked farmers to take extreme caution in the "unprecedented" conditions. He also recommended having battery-powered electric fences ready as mains power goes out in many areas.

Co-ops have warned that milk collections would be suspended during the worst of the storm. Major meat factories have shut down for the rest of the day.

All non-essential journeys should be postponed until after Monday and any travel at all is to be avoided during the height of the storm. Gardaí have advised of a particular risk to high-sided vehicles.

FBD insurance offices are closed this Monday but plan to re-open on Tuesday. "We advise motorists to heed the warnings in place from the authorities and avoid all non-essential travel but the red alert does not void insurance cover," the insurer said.

Hurricane Ophelia: storm advice for dairy farmers

Five ways silage bales came in useful during Ophelia

Weekly weather: more rain on the way post-Ophelia

Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches

Place ad