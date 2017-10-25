Improved farmer activity results in a positive trade
By Nathan Tuffy on 26 October 2017
Last Thursday’s sale at Kingscourt Mart saw a strong entry of about 450 cattle on offer. Mart manager Lisa Keenan said that the trade was good, with prices up a little on previous weeks.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Contributor on 25 October 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 12 September 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 21 August 2017
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...