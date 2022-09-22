Gemma Beale from Galway didn't let the rain spoil her day on the final day of Ploughing 2022. \ Claire Nash

A total of 277,000 attended the 2022 National Ploughing Championships, with 70,000 people going to the third day of this year's event.

After a very wet start to the final day of Ploughing 2022, by mid-afternoon the rain cleared to sunny spells.

Thursday was a quieter affair politically compared with the first two days, with the only announcement being that intake will begin in 2023 for three new farm apprenticeships.

Teagasc and the Department of Further and Higher Education will roll out the apprenticeships next year.

In pictures

Thomas Eustace from Myshall, Carlow, gets an ice cream at the National Ploughing Championships 2022.\ Philip Doyle

Brian McCarthy, Dave Ellis and Gerard McCarthy from Cork. \ Philip Doyle