In pictures: Irish emerge on top at World Ploughing Championships

Overall, the Wexford man John Whelan has come first in the competition, and Carlow man Eamonn Tracey has come second. \ Philip Doyle

The two Irishmen who travelled to Kenya to represent the country are bringing home gold and silver from the Championships.

The 64th World Ploughing Championships were taking place in Kenya this weekend and John Whelan has taken gold in stubble and grass, while fellow Irishman Eamonn Tracey took silver in stubble and bronze in grass.

What an amazing Irish team performance at the #WorldPloughingContest17 in Kenya - a massive congratulations to Reversible World Champion John Whelan, Silver Conventional Winner Eamonn Tracey, Coach Declan Buttle from Wexford and Brian Mahon from Offaly pic.twitter.com/tcURwmqcSA — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) December 2, 2017

It is a huge achievement for Team Ireland who were up against 22 other countries.

Huge congrats to all of #WorldPloughingContest17 winners particularly to Reversible Champion John Whelan from Ireland and Conventional Champion Gene Gruber from the USA. A full list of all results is now available on the World Ploughing Organisation website pic.twitter.com/4qsYhtvevE — World Ploughing Org (@World_Ploughing) December 2, 2017

The men have won world titles before and are seasoned competitors.

Irish Ploughing team emerge on top at World Ploughing Competition in Nakuru Kenya.



So proud to witness Irish National Anthem played in Nakuru to laud Irish champions @dfatirl @farmersjournal @seedsgold @IrishTimes @irishexaminer @IrishIndepende2 https://t.co/5TjPuq4syL — Embassy of Ireland (@IrlEmbKenya) December 3, 2017

Ploughing conditions were reported to be good in Kenya, and there were more than a few familiar faces from the Irish ploughing scene.

John Whelan takes top spot at @World_Ploughing Gold in stubble gold in grass and 1st overall Eamonn Tracey silver in stubble bronze in grass and 2nd overall @NPAIE @IrlEmbKenya #WorldPloughingChampionship17 pic.twitter.com/BsYJZ5VAMz — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) December 2, 2017

