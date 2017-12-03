Sign in to your account
code
In pictures: Irish emerge on top at World Ploughing Championships

By on
The two Irishmen who travelled to Kenya to represent the country are bringing home gold and silver from the Championships.
The two Irishmen who travelled to Kenya to represent the country are bringing home gold and silver from the Championships.

The 64th World Ploughing Championships were taking place in Kenya this weekend and John Whelan has taken gold in stubble and grass, while fellow Irishman Eamonn Tracey took silver in stubble and bronze in grass.

Overall, the Wexford man John Whelan has come first in the competition, and Carlow man Eamonn Tracey has come second.

It is a huge achievement for Team Ireland who were up against 22 other countries.

The men have won world titles before and are seasoned competitors.

Ploughing conditions were reported to be good in Kenya, and there were more than a few familiar faces from the Irish ploughing scene.

In pictures: World Ploughing Championships

A pound of ‘Christmas Butter’ for 29p

More in News
Member
VAT Spot Check
Opinion
VAT Spot Check
By Matt Dempsey on 28 November 2017
A pound of ‘Christmas Butter’ for 29p
News
A pound of ‘Christmas Butter’ for 29p
By The Dealer on 02 December 2017
Member +
British-Irish Chamber solution to Brexit
EU
British-Irish Chamber solution to Brexit
By Phelim O'Neill on 02 December 2017
