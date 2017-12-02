In pictures: World Ploughing Championships

Anne-Marie McHugh was spotted in action speaking to the Kenyan president. \ Philip Doyle

The 64th World Ploughing Championships are taking place in Kenya this weekend, with an Irish team headed up by Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan.

Some 22 countries are taking place in the World Ploughing Championships this weekend on the Ngongongeri Farm in Egerton University, Kenya.

Truly amazing to watch the best ploughers in the world as they compete on a global scale at Day 2 of the #WorldPloughingContest17 in Kenya pic.twitter.com/lLMY4ryNWi — World Ploughing Org (@World_Ploughing) December 2, 2017

The two Irish participants are Eamonn Tracey from Carlow and John Whelan from Wexford, both seasoned competitors who have been previous world champions in their respective classes.

The lads have already proved themselves in the field, and have been clocking up the awards in Kenya.

Huge Congrats to the Irish Ploughing team on their Day 1 results at the #WorldPloughingContest17 in Kenya. John Whelan from Wexford is 1st place in the reversible class and Eamonn Tracey from Carlow is in 2nd place in the conventional class. pic.twitter.com/8RDftiyGS4 — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) December 1, 2017

The Championships are hugely popular in Kenya, and have been well attended by national political figures including President Kenyatta of Kenya.

Newly inaugurated Kenyan President Kenyatta attended #WorldPloughingContest17 today on his first international engagement pic.twitter.com/9cVMZgSFvi — World Ploughing Org (@World_Ploughing) December 1, 2017

Though an important national Irish figure on the ploughing scene was spotted as well! Anne-Marie McHugh was pictured chatting to President Kenyatta and his delegation.

One thing we hope John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey hadn’t encountered before was a snake in the grass. But Eamonn Tracey managed to disturb one during training in Kenya in the run-up to the competition.

Eamonn Tracey Irish 2 furrow competitor in the world ploughing came across one of the locals in his ploughing plot today @NPAIE @AgrilandIreland #getmeoutofhere pic.twitter.com/pxnTBh25P4 — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) November 22, 2017

Read more

Snake in the furrow

Lemken - turning over with new technology