Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
In pictures: World Ploughing Championships
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

In pictures: World Ploughing Championships

By on
The 64th World Ploughing Championships are taking place in Kenya this weekend, with an Irish team headed up by Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan.
The 64th World Ploughing Championships are taking place in Kenya this weekend, with an Irish team headed up by Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan.

Some 22 countries are taking place in the World Ploughing Championships this weekend on the Ngongongeri Farm in Egerton University, Kenya.

The two Irish participants are Eamonn Tracey from Carlow and John Whelan from Wexford, both seasoned competitors who have been previous world champions in their respective classes.

The lads have already proved themselves in the field, and have been clocking up the awards in Kenya.

The Championships are hugely popular in Kenya, and have been well attended by national political figures including President Kenyatta of Kenya.

Though an important national Irish figure on the ploughing scene was spotted as well! Anne-Marie McHugh was pictured chatting to President Kenyatta and his delegation.

One thing we hope John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey hadn’t encountered before was a snake in the grass. But Eamonn Tracey managed to disturb one during training in Kenya in the run-up to the competition.

Read more

Snake in the furrow

Lemken - turning over with new technology

More in News
Member
‘Trees won’t fill schools or football teams’
News
‘Trees won’t fill schools or football teams’
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 December 2017
Brexit is good news for Irish poultry
News
Brexit is good news for Irish poultry
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 02 December 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: a new suckler scheme and forgotten farmers
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: a new suckler scheme and forgotten farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 01 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Farmer Writes: farmers paying more income tax than Apple
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: farmers paying more income tax than Apple
By Gerald Potterton on 27 November 2017
Snake in the furrow
News
Snake in the furrow
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 24 November 2017
Member
Agritechnica 2017: a snapshot of some of the new products launched
Farm machinery
Agritechnica 2017: a snapshot of some of the new products launched
By Michael Collins on 12 November 2017
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad

Place ad