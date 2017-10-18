Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Sign in to your account
code
By on
Government agrees stamp duty concessions, weanling prices bouncing back and more tractors face NCT style exam.
Machinery pull-out: Bedding 200 cows with straw twice a day from the tractor cab sounds appealing. Michael Collins reports from an organic dairy farm doing just this.

Pedigree pull-out: Averages rose significantly at the British Limousin society sale in Carlisle over the weekend.

Agribusiness: In an unprecedented move, feed merchant J Grennan and Sons has entered the milk market and is offering Glanbia milk suppliers a fixed milk price scheme. Eoin Lowry looks at the details.

Livestock: Over the next two weeks we will profile the candidates for the inaugural Grassland Farmer of the Year awards.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Carnew, Balla and Miltown marts.

Farm Buildings: As part of a recent trip to the Netherlands, William Conlon visited a dairy farmer in the north of the country who has been severely constricted due to recent phosphate regulations.

Focus on Chainsaw Safety: Chainsaws are a versatile tool, but make sure you are safe before you saw.

Property: The €2.5m Ballinteskin stud is the second major stud farm to come on the market on recent weeks. It boasts 118 acres, an elegant house and even a helicopter pad.

Irish Country Living: Cork woman Christine Duggan runs her own PR business, DMpr, and this week she and two friends share their secrets and tips for the perfect workwear wardrobes.

Available in shops today!

