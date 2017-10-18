Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Government agrees stamp duty concessions, weanling prices bouncing back and more tractors face NCT style exam.

Machinery pull-out: Bedding 200 cows with straw twice a day from the tractor cab sounds appealing. Michael Collins reports from an organic dairy farm doing just this.

Pedigree pull-out: Averages rose significantly at the British Limousin society sale in Carlisle over the weekend.

Agribusiness: In an unprecedented move, feed merchant J Grennan and Sons has entered the milk market and is offering Glanbia milk suppliers a fixed milk price scheme. Eoin Lowry looks at the details.

Livestock: Over the next two weeks we will profile the candidates for the inaugural Grassland Farmer of the Year awards.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Carnew, Balla and Miltown marts.

Farm Buildings: As part of a recent trip to the Netherlands, William Conlon visited a dairy farmer in the north of the country who has been severely constricted due to recent phosphate regulations.

Focus on Chainsaw Safety: Chainsaws are a versatile tool, but make sure you are safe before you saw.

Property: The €2.5m Ballinteskin stud is the second major stud farm to come on the market on recent weeks. It boasts 118 acres, an elegant house and even a helicopter pad.

Irish Country Living: Cork woman Christine Duggan runs her own PR business, DMpr, and this week she and two friends share their secrets and tips for the perfect workwear wardrobes.

