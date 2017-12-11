International Lactalis infant milk formula recall over salmonella risk

French infant milk formula maker Lactalis along with health authorities in France, have ordered an international recall of a number of infant formula products over salmonella fears.

An international recall of a number of infant milk formula products by French dairy giant Lactalis has been issued, after 26 young children in France became sick from salmonella contamination.

All of the children were aged under six months and were from different regions in France, but an investigation found that a number of them all consumed infant milk formula from a number of Lactalis products.

The products understood to be contaminated include Milumel, Picot and Celi brands.

The recall also includes products for export to Britain, China and other countries in Asia and Africa.

It was found that all of the products were made on the same production site in Craon in the Mayenne region of France.

Some 13 children’s families were questioned as part of an investigation by the relevant French authorities and found that the children had all consumed infant formula milk from products shipped between mid-July and end of November from the same production site.

The investigation linked the salmonella contaminations in the children with the consumption of infant formula products from the Lactalis facility in Craon.

As a result of the salmonella fears, the company, and French authorities, proceeded to issues a recall of all the concerned products.

Lactalis said in a statement that it suspected contamination had occurred in one of its milk driers between 1 and 6 May, but as a precaution was recalling all products manufactured since 15 February. The company has apologised to affected families and opened a telephone hotline for customers.

